Floyd Mayweather files to take over Josie Harris’ estate

Floyd Mayweather Jr. was engaged in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit with his ex-girlfriend Josie Harris prior to Harris’ death earlier this year, but the undefeated boxer is still asking a court to grant him control of Harris’ estate.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Harris died without a will and Mayweather has filed to become the executor of her estate. Harris is the mother of three of Mayweather’s children.

Prior to her death, Harris was engaged in a $20 million lawsuit with Mayweather over an accusation that the former boxer lied about a 2010 domestic violence incident during a 2015 interview with Katie Couric. Just days after Harris died of a drug overdose, Mayweather filed a motion seeking $9,000 in sanctions from Harris’ lawyer and estate. Mayweather submitted questions that were not answered by Harris’ legal team prior to her death, which is why he argues the case should not proceed and he should be paid the sanctions.

Someone who is in charge of Harris’ estate would have to take over the lawsuit in order for it to proceed, which could be one reason why Mayweather is seeking control of the estate.

Jirah Mayweather, the 16-year-old daughter of Floyd and Harris, blasted Floyd on social media after Harris died. Mayweather responded by expressing his love for his daughter in an Instagram post.