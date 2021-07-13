Floyd Mayweather Jr. mocks Conor McGregor over broken leg

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has not stopped trolling Conor McGregor since the two fought back in 2017, and that theme continued even after McGregor suffered a gruesome leg injury on Saturday night.

McGregor shared a photoshopped image on Instagram Monday that showed McGregor sitting in a chair with his left ankle turned sideways. The undefeated boxer taunted McGregor with his caption.

“Y’all got it twisted! I like how his shoes fit. Now, do the stanky leg,” Mayweather wrote.

McGregor, of course, lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on Saturday after he suffered a nasty compound fracture in his leg.

Mayweather beat McGregor four years ago, and there has been some talk of a rematch. Floyd has done his part to keep the rivalry alive, as he also mocked McGregor when McGregor lost to Poirier earlier this year.

Although McGregor’s latest loss was unfortunate, Mayweather isn’t the only one of his rivals who felt no sympathy for him.