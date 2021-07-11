Khabib has message for Dustin Poirier after win over rival Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor suffered an unfortunate loss to Dustin Poirier on Saturday night that was the result of an injury, and at least one of the Irishman’s biggest rivals had no sympathy for him.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor when the two fought several years ago, took to Twitter to congratulate Poirier. He said “good always defeats evil.”

Good always defeats evil.

Very happy for @DustinPoirier I hope you will get the belt end of the year — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) July 11, 2021

McGregor broke his leg during the first round of his fight against Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas. He went forward for a 1-2 combination, and Poirier threw a counter punch. McGregor jumped back to avoid Poirier’s counter and mis-stepped. He landed awkwardly on his left foot and suffered a clear compound fracture.

Because McGregor could not continue, Poirier was awarded a TKO victory.

Khabib, who is undefeated, retired after his win over Justin Gaethje last year. He and McGregor had a ton of beef leading up to their fight in 2018, and they have continued to exchange shots throughout the years. Khabib also threw shade at McGregor following his previous loss to Poirier back in January.