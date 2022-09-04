 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 4, 2022

Look: Andy Ruiz is almost unrecognizably trim ahead of Luis Ortiz fight

September 4, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Andy Ruiz looking on

Heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz Jr. answers questions to reporters during a press conference held in Imperial, California on June 21, 2019. Mandatory Credit: Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun

Andy Ruiz is definitely no longer the same Andy Ruiz who stepped into the ring with Anthony Joshua.

The former heavyweight champ Ruiz looked nearly unrecognizable during weigh-ins ahead of his fight against Luis Ortiz on Sunday. Ruiz came in at 269 pounds but looked extremely fit and trim.

Take a look (Ruiz is on the left).

Here is a side-by-side comparison of what Ruiz used to look like compared to what he looks like now.

Interestingly enough, Ruiz clocked in at 268 pounds when he upset Joshua during their heavyweight title bout in 2019 (though Ruiz was up to 284 by the time that he fought Joshua again several months later). Now Ruiz has retained most of that weight but this time with a lot more muscle.

Sunday’s bout will be a WBC semifinal eliminator and shall mark Ruiz’s first time in the ring since he defeated Chris Arreola in a comeback fight in mid-2021. While Ortiz is no slouch and has plenty of experience fighting in the heavyweight division, Ruiz clearly looks physically up to the task ahead.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus