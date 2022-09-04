Look: Andy Ruiz is almost unrecognizably trim ahead of Luis Ortiz fight

Andy Ruiz is definitely no longer the same Andy Ruiz who stepped into the ring with Anthony Joshua.

The former heavyweight champ Ruiz looked nearly unrecognizable during weigh-ins ahead of his fight against Luis Ortiz on Sunday. Ruiz came in at 269 pounds but looked extremely fit and trim.

Take a look (Ruiz is on the left).

Here is a side-by-side comparison of what Ruiz used to look like compared to what he looks like now.

Interestingly enough, Ruiz clocked in at 268 pounds when he upset Joshua during their heavyweight title bout in 2019 (though Ruiz was up to 284 by the time that he fought Joshua again several months later). Now Ruiz has retained most of that weight but this time with a lot more muscle.

Sunday’s bout will be a WBC semifinal eliminator and shall mark Ruiz’s first time in the ring since he defeated Chris Arreola in a comeback fight in mid-2021. While Ortiz is no slouch and has plenty of experience fighting in the heavyweight division, Ruiz clearly looks physically up to the task ahead.