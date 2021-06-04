Mike Tyson shares how he did ‘nasty stuff’ to reduce his jail time

Mike Tyson was sentenced to six years in prison after he was convicted of rape in 1992. He was released in 1995 after serving less than three years, and he says he really had to go the extra mile while behind bars to make that happen.

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Tyson explained that he got himself in trouble during his first six months in prison by “cursing, getting written up” and other incidents. He said he straightened it out after that, but he initially had another year added to his sentence because of his behavior during the first six months.

However, Tyson claims he was able to use his relationship with a prison counselor to get out earlier than expected.

“Next thing you know, I’m dating one of the counsel workers now, she’s letting me have sex with her now. … So by passing the GED (General Education Department) they took that year (added year) away,” Tyson explained, via John Hutchinson of The Sun. “So I flunked the f—ing GED and got mad, and so I had to start dating this counsellor and stuff, giving her money and doing really some nasty stuff to her, and she let me pass this test.”

Tyson said he was supposed to spend more than 50 years in prison but kept getting his jail time reduced for various reasons. That allowed him to continue his boxing career.

Tyson has always been one of the most captivating and polarizing figures in sports. He’s told some remarkable stories in recent years about his career, though we’re not sure anything will ever compare to the way he used to beat his drug tests.