Oscar De La Hoya claims he made massive bet on Tiger Woods to win Masters

Oscar De La Hoya loves a good comeback story.

The Golden Boy claimed on Twitter Wednesday that he laid a massive bet on Tiger Woods to win the Masters. De La Hoya said he had wagered $500,000 that Woods would win the major this weekend.

Betting 500k on @TigerWoods to win the @TheMasters — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) April 7, 2022

Woods is playing in his first major event since his car crash last year that left him with serious leg injuries. The 46-year-old has won the Masters five times during his career — more than any other major. He won at Augusta National in 2019, breaking a major-less streak that had dated back to 2008.

Few knew what to expect from Woods entering this week’s event. He looked good on Thursday, shooting a 1-under 71 to finish tied for 10th.

As for the payout if Woods wins the Masters, it depends on what odds Oscar got. Woods’ odds to win the Masters ranged anywhere from 40:1 to 80:1. De La Hoya would be looking at a big payday if Tiger pulls it off.

Photo: Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports