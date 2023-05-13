Oscar De La Hoya offers harsh advice for Ryan Garcia

Oscar De La Hoya is known for being a straight shooter, and he did not hold back when it came to some advice for Ryan Garcia.

De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions backs Garcia and helped arrange his fight with Gervonta Davis. Garcia lost via 7th-round knockout to suffer his first career defeat. Garcia made a big admission after the loss, saying that he lost patience in the ring.

De La Hoya spoke with FightHub TV for an interview that was released on Thursday. In the interview, De La Hoya dissected what went wrong for Garcia. He said he felt that the catchweight was harmful for Garcia. He also said Garcia needs to make some changes.

“He needs to rearrange his team, his circle, and take it from there,” De La Hoya said of Garcia. “And take boxing serious and train harder and train smarter. And have an actual training camp up in the mountains where you’re focused, where you’re tunnel vision.”

De La Hoya revealed that he hasn’t spoken to Garcia since the 24-year-old lost on April 22. He also implied that Garcia needs to look inwards for the solutions.