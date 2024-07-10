 Skip to main content
Ryan Garcia has serious drama with his baby mama

July 9, 2024
by Larry Brown
Ryan Garcia flexes

Ryan Garcia flexes at a weigh-in ahead of his April 2024 fight against Devin Haney. Photo Credit: Golden Boy Promotions/Cris Esqueda

Ryan Garcia was part of headlines again this week for all the wrong reasons.

A week after being banned by a boxing organization over comments he made in an audio conversation on X, Garcia was part of more drama, this time involving a woman with whom he shares a child.

In video clips he shared on his Instagram story, Garcia accused the woman of cheating on him and breaking a bottle. In the video on the left, you can see what he posted. In the video on the right, you can see the woman’s side of the story. The woman, who goes by Drea Celina on Instagram, shared screenshots of harassing behavior she claims came from Garcia. The harassment included multiple text messages and phone calls to her phone. She also shared photos that seemed to be evidence of him having trashed a home.

Beware of the bad language in the first video.

After all that, Garcia went on to share multiple posts on X and host another audio program.

Garcia has been on a seemingly self-destructive cycle ever since being suspended for a year for failing a performance-enhancing drug test after his since-overturned win over Devin Haney in April.

Article Tags

Ryan Garcia
