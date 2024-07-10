Ryan Garcia has serious drama with his baby mama

Ryan Garcia was part of headlines again this week for all the wrong reasons.

A week after being banned by a boxing organization over comments he made in an audio conversation on X, Garcia was part of more drama, this time involving a woman with whom he shares a child.

In video clips he shared on his Instagram story, Garcia accused the woman of cheating on him and breaking a bottle. In the video on the left, you can see what he posted. In the video on the right, you can see the woman’s side of the story. The woman, who goes by Drea Celina on Instagram, shared screenshots of harassing behavior she claims came from Garcia. The harassment included multiple text messages and phone calls to her phone. She also shared photos that seemed to be evidence of him having trashed a home.

Beware of the bad language in the first video.

Ryan Garcia apparently broke inside the house he lived in with his ex is to see his kids and went on to destroy the place “Ima f*ck you up”

“Ima find you” wtf is going on pic.twitter.com/DSLug8aM8I — OOC MMA (@oocmma) July 10, 2024

After all that, Garcia went on to share multiple posts on X and host another audio program.

Diddy running around free I wonder why And yall worried about me — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 10, 2024

Garcia has been on a seemingly self-destructive cycle ever since being suspended for a year for failing a performance-enhancing drug test after his since-overturned win over Devin Haney in April.