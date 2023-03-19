Daniel Suarez throws some shade at Denny Hamlin over penalty

Daniel Suarez threw some shade at Denny Hamlin on Sunday ahead of the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Suarez spoke with reporters ahead of the race and was asked about Hamlin being penalized last week for admitting he intentionally caused Ross Chastain to finish poorly at Phoenix.

Suarez said that in watching the race, it didn’t look like Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota Camry was doing anything other than just making typical racing contact with Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. However, Suarez said it was Hamlin trying to look cool in the media that got him in trouble.

Daniel Suarez on Denny Hamlin penalty: “He made a decision to look cool in the media, and that’s what he gets.” pic.twitter.com/vezxPi9fwU — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 19, 2023

“I think he definitely made contact, but if I only see the race, I think it’s almost like a racing contact. I don’t think it was anything like super intentional. I think what he did wrong was to say what he said and that’s what got him in trouble — not what he did on the track in my opinion. He made a decision to look cool in the media … and that’s what he gets,” Suarez said.

Suarez drives the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing, so Chastain is his teammate, which likely influences his opinion. But his point makes plenty of sense: had Hamlin just kept his mouth shut, he would have been fine. It was the podcast admission that resulted in a fine and penalty.

That’s the price you pay for looking “cool in the media” as Suarez said.