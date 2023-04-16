John Hunter Nemechek’s lights track on fire during celebratory burnout

John Hunter Nemecheck had one heck of a burnout to celebrate his win at Martinsville on Saturday.

Nemechek won the CALL811.COM Before You Dig 250 (yes, seriously) for his second Xfinity Series win this season.

After the race, the No. 20 Toyota faced a wall and kept his tires going to the point that he caused a fire. Then, in a “Back to the Future” moment, Nemechek drove across the track, with his tires leaving a trail of fire.

Okay … being honest … that may be one of the coolest burnouts we've ever seen. John Hunter Nemechek, everyone. pic.twitter.com/ri2LIgqUvc — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 16, 2023

john hunter nemechek is marty mcfly, confirmed pic.twitter.com/HQbKmTVZgR — NASCAR Memes (@NASCAR_Memes_) April 16, 2023

Take a look at the intense burnout from another angle:

Burning it down!🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRJA6PTIi6 — John Hunter Nemechek (@JHNemechek) April 16, 2023

What was Nemechek’s motivation behind the fiery burnout? He used it as a reason to give tons of mentions to his sponsor, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. Not only did they get plenty of plugs from Nemechek, but they also got to put on a demonstration too.

What could be better?