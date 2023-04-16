 Skip to main content
John Hunter Nemechek’s lights track on fire during celebratory burnout

April 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
John Hunter Nemecheck car on fire

John Hunter Nemecheck had one heck of a burnout to celebrate his win at Martinsville on Saturday.

Nemechek won the CALL811.COM Before You Dig 250 (yes, seriously) for his second Xfinity Series win this season.

After the race, the No. 20 Toyota faced a wall and kept his tires going to the point that he caused a fire. Then, in a “Back to the Future” moment, Nemechek drove across the track, with his tires leaving a trail of fire.

Take a look at the intense burnout from another angle:

What was Nemechek’s motivation behind the fiery burnout? He used it as a reason to give tons of mentions to his sponsor, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety. Not only did they get plenty of plugs from Nemechek, but they also got to put on a demonstration too.

What could be better?

