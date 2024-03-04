Tyler Reddick blasts his pit crew after finishing second

Tyler Reddick may have finished second in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he was not too happy afterwards.

Reddick attempted to overtake Kyle Larson over the final several laps of the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, but he was unable to do so. The efforts by the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing’s pit crew did not help matters.

On Lap 211, Reddick pitted and had a 13-second stop, which delayed his return to the track. He also had issues with his pit stop on Lap 84 when he stopped too close to the wall.

“Every time I kind of got close … [Larson] defended pretty well,” Reddick said in an interview with FOX after the race. “It’s frustrating. I feel like we were never up front really all day long until it got to the stage ends.

“Yeah, we had a really good [car], just stupid mistakes on pit road. Same s—, different year. It gets kind of frustrating. We’ll continue to work on it.”

Whether it’s been the No. 23 or the No. 45 Toyota Camry, the 23XI team seems to consistently struggle with its pit stops. Just ask Bubba Wallace, who has been having issues with his pit crews the last few years. This is an issue the team needs to fix — and Reddick knows that.