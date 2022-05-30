Viewers fooled by big explosion during Coca-Cola 600
Some viewers were fooled by some pyrotechnics going on at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.
As the pace laps were being completed just before the green flag starting the race, there was a big fiery explosion behind the big board. The explosion occurred just as the FOX telecast was showing Joey Logano, who was beginning the race in the 23rd position.
@CoreyLaJoie #PennyForYourThoughts right before the green flag of the #CocaCola600 there was an explosion 💥💥 what was that? #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aCdAtMrTFz
— #NASCAR #DCAboveAll #TakeCommand (@SuperHeroTo5) May 29, 2022
#nascar @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX explosion ?? pic.twitter.com/qbDmrDMo5W
— A A Ron (@Arichszzz) May 29, 2022
Though some viewers were concerned that a car had caught fire or there was a crash, that was not the case. The explosion was part of some planned pyrotechnics for the race.
It was planned pyrotechnics on the backstretch during pace laps that you saw. https://t.co/edVpkUzAu1
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 29, 2022