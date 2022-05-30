Viewers fooled by big explosion during Coca-Cola 600

Some viewers were fooled by some pyrotechnics going on at the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.

As the pace laps were being completed just before the green flag starting the race, there was a big fiery explosion behind the big board. The explosion occurred just as the FOX telecast was showing Joey Logano, who was beginning the race in the 23rd position.

Though some viewers were concerned that a car had caught fire or there was a crash, that was not the case. The explosion was part of some planned pyrotechnics for the race.