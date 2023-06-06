1 college baseball team unable to host its Super Regional

Indiana State earned the right to host the NCAA baseball Super Regional after they won the regional title on Sunday and TCU beat Arkansas Monday, but the Sycamores will play on the road instead.

In a statement on Monday night, Indiana State’s athletic department said the school will be unable to host the Super Regional due to other events that are going on in the Terre Haute area at the same time.

“With the potential for multiple large-scale events occurring in the area simultaneously and due to NCAA limitations on hotel distance from the field, there is a lack of hotel space to handle the accommodations required to house the visiting team, the support staff for the games, and the ESPN production crew that would be in attendance,” the statement read.

The school cited the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games as well as other large-scale recent events that have “affected our potential workforce for another large-scale operation.”

“Our baseball team will be heading on the road this weekend for the super regionals,” the statement continued. “We look forward to you making the trip and cheering on the sycamores as they continue postseason play on #TheRoadToOmaha.”

Instead of hosting, Indiana State will head to TCU.

One school still hosted the regional despite some significant lodging concerns, but Indiana State officials obviously do not want to deal with something similar.