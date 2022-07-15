Armando Bacot calls out rival school in profane post

Armando Bacot is about to be a college senior, but he apparently swears like an actual senior citizen.

Top high school prospect GG Jackson caused a bit of a firestorm this week by decommitting from North Carolina. Jackson, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2023, becomes the first player in two decades to decommit from the Tar Heels. JR Smith was the last one, and he did so in 2003 to turn pro. No player has ever decommitted from UNC to play college ball elsewhere.

Jackson announced his decision in a post to his Instagram page.

GG Jackson has officially decommitted from The University of North Carolina. 📸: @_ggjackson pic.twitter.com/1oaOZAOJWZ — Famously Garnet Sports (@FamouslyGarnet) July 15, 2022

The current Tar Heels star Bacot responded by leaving a pair of comments on Jackson’s post. “Still love you bro,” Bacot said in one comment.

Bacot also reacted to the rumors that Jackson was leaving UNC to play for rival school South Carolina instead. Specifically, Bacot wrote, “F–k South Carolina” (profanity edited by LBS) in another comment.

Jackson later turned off comments on his Instagram post, so Bacot’s messages are no longer visible. But some users were able to capture screenshots before they were deleted.

While Jackson has not officially committed to South Carolina or any other school yet, Bacot clearly took the Jackson decommitment pretty hard. The First Team All-ACC big man Bacot is a Tar Heel to the bone and passed up the NBA Draft in order to return to UNC for his senior season. This is not the first time though that Bacot has been a total savage on social media.