Atlantic 10 title game interrupted for bizarre reason

March 17, 2024
by Grey Papke
Atlantic 10 premature confetti drop

Sunday’s Atlantic 10 championship game was hit with an unexpected interruption early in the second half.

The game between Duquesne and VCU had to be stopped with 17:54 remaining in the second half when the celebratory confetti was accidentally dropped onto the court. The confetti, meant to be dropped at the conclusion of the game, mostly avoided the court, but enough fell that the game still had to be stopped for safety and cleanup.

As announcer Kevin Harlan eloquently put it, “Somebody hit the wrong button.”

Something like this has happened before, though in a much more explainable situation, albeit more embarrassing. The crowd loved it, though, and it got a pretty good laugh.

VCU trailed by 15 points at the time of the accidental confetti drop, but went on a 16-4 run after the interruption to get within three points. Perhaps they needed the inadvertent break.

