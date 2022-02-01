 Skip to main content
Bob Huggins lookalike fan attends West Virginia game

February 1, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Bob Huggins lookalike fan

West Virginia lost a tough game to Baylor on Monday night, and longtime head coach Bob Huggins was disappointed with the result. The other Bob Higgins was not.

A man who bore a striking resemblance to Huggins was seated in the stands at the Ferrell Center for Baylor’s 81-77 win over West Virginia. He even had a similar hairstyle and wore the same type of track suit Huggins is known for wearing. Check it out:

The fan, who is a Baylor supporter, is apparently well aware of how much he looks like Huggins — at least now. ESPN sideline reporter Kris Budden spoke with the man, and he said he “had no idea” who Huggins was until he was approached by a bunch of people that wanted his autograph in a Chicago airport.

Huggins is one of the most recognizable figures in college basketball history. He has also been the subject of some of the best memes. That fan had better be prepared to become an internet sensation.

