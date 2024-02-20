Massive brawl breaks out after Texas A&M Commerce-Incarnate Word game

A brawl broke out Monday at the conclusion of a Division I matchup between Southland Conference schools Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word.

Texas A&M-Commerce beat Incarnate Word 76-72 in an overtime affair at the Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas.

However, the hard-fought contest took a violent turn as the two teams lined up for postgame handshakes.

HUGE BRAWL after the conclusion of the Incarnate Word vs. Texas A&M-Commerce college basketball game. 🏀🥊pic.twitter.com/p53ZY9586k — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 20, 2024

It’s unclear what instigated the fight as the incident seemingly began just out of the frame of the ESPN broadcast. Over a minute passed before the brawl was contained.

“We will be working closely with both universities to review the footage and issue appropriate disciplinary action. Unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable in the Southland Conference and the safety of our student-athletes, spectators, and officials remains a top priority,” the Southland Conference said in a statement.

Texas A&M-Commerce guard Alonzo Dodd led all scorers with 20 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 5 assists in his team’s win. Dodd came into Monday’s contest averaging just 5.5 points per game for the 10-17 Lions.

Incarnate Word’s Josh Morgan had a similar breakout performance with 18 points off the Cardinals’ bench. But it wasn’t enough to get 8-18 Incarnate Word a victory.