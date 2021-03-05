Creighton suspends Greg McDermott over ‘plantation’ comment

Creighton on Thursday announced a suspension for Greg McDermott, but not before allowing him to coach on Wednesday.

The university announced that McDermott has been suspended from all team activities indefinitely. McDermott will not coach in Creighton’s season finale against Butler. The school says they are considering other sanctions.

A statement from Bruce Rasmussen regarding the Creighton’s Men’s Basketball Program: pic.twitter.com/BJAN7bHGV3 — Creighton University (@Creighton) March 5, 2021

McDermott was talking to his team after a loss to Xavier on Saturday about the importance of sticking together. While doing so, he used a bad choice in words by mentioning the “plantation.”

“Specifically, I said: ‘Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation,'” McDermott says he told his team.

McDermott apologized publicly and said he offered to resign over his remarks. The school allowed him to coach in Wednesday’s loss at Villanova before announcing the suspension on Thursday.

McDermott, 56, has been the head coach at Creighton since 2010. He has taken Creighton to the NCAA Tournament five times and was named the Big East Coach of the Year last season.