EJ Liddell reveals threatening messages he received following Ohio State upset

Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell exposed threatening messages he had received on social media following the Buckeyes’ upset loss to Oral Roberts on Friday.

Liddell had missed the front end of a one-and-one with Ohio State nursing a 64-62 lead with 37 seconds to go in regulation. Had Liddell converted both ends, the Buckeyes would have held a four-point lead with just over 30 seconds left. Instead, the Golden Eagles took advantage of the opening and made a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession. That sent the game to overtime, where Oral Roberts ultimately pulled off the upset.

Early Saturday morning, Liddell shared uncensored messages sent to him on social media. Beyond being offensive and profane, both messages contain threatening content, with one telling Liddell “I hope you die.” In response, Liddell posted the caption “Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human.”

Comments don’t get to me but I just wanna know why. I’ve never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this. — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

This is not me saying anything negative about Ohio State fans. I love you all dearly and I’ve felt nothing but appreciated since the first day I stepped on campus. — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf reported Saturday that Ohio State had reached out to police regarding the threatening messages. In a Twitter post, Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith had warned that such “appalling” messages would be reported to the authorities.

I will support our student-athletes in and out of competition! I have nothing but love and respect for E.J. He epitomizes all that we hope for in our student-athletes. pic.twitter.com/BxejMWvo1x — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 20, 2021

Unfortunately, athletes at all levels who make key mistakes get this treatment. It’s good that the Buckeyes are being proactive about trying to put a stop to it.