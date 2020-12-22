Florida’s Keyontae Johnson released from hospital

It has been more than a week since Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the floor during his team’s game against Florida State, and we now have more excellent news about the Gators star.

The Florida basketball team announced on Tuesday that Johnson is being released from the hospital. There has still been no information provided about the illness that caused his collapse, as the team said “the process to draw definitive conclusions continues.”

Here’s the full statement:

The Gators were coming out of a timeout roughly four minutes into their Dec. 12 game against Florida State when Johnson collapsed on the court. He was rushed to the hospital and in critical condition. His health has steadily improved since, and it is great to see he is now well enough to head home.

Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game for the Gators last season. The junior was expected to be their centerpiece this year, though it’s unclear if he will play again.