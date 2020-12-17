Florida shares encouraging update on Keyontae Johnson

The Florida Gators offered an encouraging update on star Keyontae Johnson on Thursday.

Johnson collapsed on the floor during Saturday’s game against Florida State, and has been hospitalized since then. Reported to be in critical but stable condition, Florida’s latest update offers encouraging signs.

“Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said.

The statement also adds that all three of Florida’s scheduled non-conference games in the next week have been postponed, noting that this has been an “emotionally taxing” time for the team.

All of the updates on Johnson since Saturday’s terrifying incident have been positive ones. Hopefully that continues and the star forward can make a full recovery from whatever happened to him.