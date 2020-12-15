Florida’s Keyontae Johnson in stable condition after scary incident

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson collapsed on the court in a terrifying incident during Saturday night’s game against Florida State, but fortunately it sounds like his health is improving.

The Florida basketball team said in a statement on Tuesday that Johnson has been upgraded to stable condition. He has been breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with his teammates.

Florida was coming out of a timeout roughly four minutes into the game when Johnson collapsed on the court. The junior was given emergency medical treatment, stretchered off the floor and rushed to a Tallahassee hospital. The Gators announced an hour after the incident that Johnson was in critical but stable condition.

We still don’t have any details of what went wrong, but it’s great to hear Johnson’s health is trending in the right direction.

Johnson was named the SEC’s Preseason Player of the Year before the season. He averaged 19.7 points and 6.0 rebounds through Florida’s first three games.