Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Fred Hoiberg taken to hospital due to illness; Nebraska may be quarantined

March 11, 2020
by Larry Brown

Fred Hoiberg sick

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg left Wednesday night’s Big Ten Tournament game and was taken to the hospital due to illness.

Hoiberg began feeling sick earlier in the day, according to Jeff Goodman.

Hoiberg looked miserable on the bench during the Nebraska-Indiana game.

Rob Dauster says Nebraska may have to be quarantined now.

The Cornhuskers lost the first-round game against Indiana. The news of Hoiberg going to the hospital comes at the same time that we learned Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for Coronavirus, leading the league to suspend its season.


