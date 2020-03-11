Fred Hoiberg taken to hospital due to illness; Nebraska may be quarantined

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg left Wednesday night’s Big Ten Tournament game and was taken to the hospital due to illness.

Hoiberg began feeling sick earlier in the day, according to Jeff Goodman.

Told by a source close to the situation that Fred Hoiberg began feeling “really bad” earlier today. https://t.co/UbpaApJqHD — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020

Hoiberg looked miserable on the bench during the Nebraska-Indiana game.

Jesus, Fred Hoiberg looks awful. This is scary. pic.twitter.com/mhyzDEaW7W — Robin Washut (@RobinWashut) March 12, 2020

Rob Dauster says Nebraska may have to be quarantined now.

A source confirmed to @NBCSports that Fred Hoiberg has been taken to the hospital. There's concern that the Nebraska team is going to have to be quarantined. Knowing the severity of what's going on, allowing him to coach tonight was incredibly reckless by everyone at Nebraska. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 12, 2020

The Cornhuskers lost the first-round game against Indiana. The news of Hoiberg going to the hospital comes at the same time that we learned Rudy Gobert became the first NBA player to test positive for Coronavirus, leading the league to suspend its season.