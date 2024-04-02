Geno Auriemma has great quote about facing Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark seemed like she was out for blood while leading Iowa to a win over LSU on Monday night, and Geno Auriemma is doing everything he can to make sure his team is not next.

UConn defeated USC 80-73 in the Elite Eight on Monday night and will now face Iowa in the Final Four. After the Huskies’ win, Auriemma spoke about the 41-point performance Clark had earlier that night in Iowa’s 94-87 win over LSU. The longtime Huskies coach joked that he wanted to be careful not to give Clark any added motivation.

“I hope Caitlin Clark had a personal agenda against LSU. I know there’s nothing personal between me and her, so I don’t need to be seeing her drop 50 on us next weekend, you know? So, I love her,” Auriemma said sarcastically. “I think she’s the best player … forget I ever said Paige (Bueckers) is the best player in the country. I think (Clark is) the best player of all time. I don’t know who ever said that I said that Paige is the best player in the country.”

"I don't need to be seeing her drop 50 on us next weekend. I love her. I think she's the best player – forget that I ever said Paige was the player in the country. I think she's the best player of all time" 😂 – Geno Auriemma on Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/ca1TRifGdD — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) April 2, 2024

Auriemma has said in the past that Paige Bueckers is the best player in the nation. Bueckers plays for him, so that is understandable. The joke he was making on Monday is that he did not want to say anything that would anger Clark ahead of UConn’s Final Four matchup against Iowa.

LSU star Angel Reese went out of her way to taunt Clark after LSU defeated Iowa in the national championship game last year. That is why many believed Monday’s game would be personal for Clark, and it certainly looked like she viewed it that way. Auriemma wants to be sure he does not create that kind of scenario before UConn has to figure out how to stop Clark.