Monday, April 8, 2024

John Calipari turns away reporter in viral dog walking video

April 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
John Calipari walking his dog

John Calipari is leaving Kentucky to become the head coach at Arkansas, but he is not ready to comment publicly on the move just yet — especially when he is out walking his dog.

A reporter from WKYT spotted Calipari walking outside where Calipari lives on Richmond Rd. in Lexington on Monday and asked the coach if he has anything he wants to say to fans. Calipari quickly cut the reporter off.

“No, I don’t. I’m walking my dog right now,” Calipari said. “I’m good. I’m good.”

Calipari had a stroller for the dog and everything. What a classic clip.

Calipari has reportedly agreed to a 5-year deal with Arkansas. While the move came as a shock to a lot of people, the reason Calipari is leaving Kentucky is not all that surprising.

