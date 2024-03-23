Lane Kiffin trolled Auburn so hard over their NCAA Tournament loss

Auburn bombed out early in the NCAA Tournament this year, and Lane Kiffin was among those who enjoyed seeing the Tigers go down.

Auburn lost 78-76 to Yale in the first round of their East Region game at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane, Wash. on Friday. Auburn finished tied for second in the regular season in the SEC and won the conference tournament, so their first-round defeat came as a surprise to most people.

Kiffin was very happy to troll the program over the early exit.

After the game went final, Kiffin commented on an X post made by Auburn earlier in the day to promote the upcoming game.

“Good luck guys,” Kiffin jokingly wrote.

What a wisecrack by Kiffin.

Kiffin previously served as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, which is Auburn’s huge rival. Now he is the head coach at Ole Miss, which plays in the same SEC division as Auburn.

It’s safe to say that he is very much enjoying Auburn’s early exit.