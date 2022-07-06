LSU could land son of ex-NBA All-Star?

Matt McMahon could be landing a notable recruit to kick off his LSU tenure.

The Compton Magic, an AAU team, revealed in a recent Twitter post that Andrej Stojakovic, the son of retired former NBA All-Star Peja Stojakovic, has received an official offer from LSU. Andrej is a four-star recruit who stands 6-foot-7 and plays the forward position.

Soon to turn 18, Andrej just completed his junior year at Jesuit High School in Sacramento, Calif. He averaged 25.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game on 50 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from three.

While LSU would still have to wait another year for Andrej, they make for a fitting landing spot. After all, Peja, a three-time NBA All-Star best known for his sharpshooting, played for the New Orleans Hornets from 2006 to 2011. Adding an exciting recruit like Andrej may also be a nice way for the Tigers to continue picking up the pieces from their recent scandal.

H/T FOX 8 New Orleans