Mac McClung could return to Texas Tech next season?

Texas Tech is in a state of transition, but guard Mac McClung apparently could stick around to help the team through it.

Mark Adams, who was confirmed as Texas Tech’s new head coach on Monday, revealed that McClung is considering staying in school instead of entering the NBA Draft, as he was expected to do.

“He’s considering coming back,” Adams said of McClung the “College Hoops Today” podcast, via CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. “I’m going to meet with Mac and his family soon. I want the best for these guys. I just want these guys to know that I’m going to support him either way.”

It remains to be seen if this is some obligatory consideration or if McClung is seriously thinking about staying. If he does return, it would be a huge boost to the Red Raiders. McClung led the team with 15.5 points per game last year in his first year with Texas Tech after transferring from Georgetown.

The Red Raiders are coming off an 18-11 season, ultimately falling in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a narrow loss to Arkansas.