Marquette gets clowned after brutal Sweet 16 loss vs. NC State

Marquette picked the worst possible time to go cold from distance. Spectators on social media didn’t show them any mercy.

Marquette lost 67-58 in their Sweet 16 matchup against NC State at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The Golden Eagles were the furthest thing from deadeye shooters in the loss. They shot 20/60 (33.3%) from the field and were even worse from the three-point line, making just four of their 31 attempts (12.9%).

The memes clowning Marquette on X vastly outnumbers their made triples.

Highlights of Marquette tonight

pic.twitter.com/EPicbsaKvu — Justin Wills (@itsjwills) March 30, 2024

Live look at Marquette 🤣 pic.twitter.com/b2nx4PfZzT — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 30, 2024

Marquette shot 4-31 from 3 pic.twitter.com/c8qyEqLAXG — Cole Adams (@coleadamss) March 30, 2024

Marquette guards Tyler Kolek and Kam Jones carried the Golden Eagles’ offense. They combined for 37 of the team’s 58 points on 14/31 shooting and accounted for all four made three-pointers. The rest of the team shot 6/29 (20.7%) from the floor and missed all 11 of their three-point attempts.

The NC State win allowed them to continue their magical run that just won’t end. The Wolfpack pulled off several stunning upsets to win the ACC Tournament and make it to March Madness. They’re doing the same thing on the national stage.

Marquette was able to limit NC State’s star big man DJ Burns, who’s been making his dad proud all tournament long with monster performances. Burns finished with just four points on 2/4 shooting.

NC State senior guards DJ Horne and Casey Morsell stepped up for the Wolfpack in Burns’ stead with 19 and 15 points, respectively. Their team will face the winner of Duke-Houston in the Elite Eight.