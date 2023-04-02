Miami G Nijel Pack has embarrassing equipment issue during Final Four

Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack had an embarrassing equipment issue during his team’s Final Four game against UConn at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday night.

Pack broke his shoe during the second half and had to leave the game. He was waiting on the Hurricanes’ bench for a replacement pair to be brought to him.

Embarrassingly, CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Pack did not have a backup pair of shoes. That left Miami’s equipment manager scrambling to find the right size shoe for Pack.

At first, the manager apparently brought the wrong size shoes.

"We have Shoegate for the Miami Hurricanes" Nijel Pack broke his shoes and did not have a backup pair 😳#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5AJ3vjLUrK — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 2, 2023

The equipment manager was busting his rear to try and rectify the situation.

"Shoegate" trying to be resolved pic.twitter.com/c0cRkq9DIe — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 2, 2023

In the end, Pack was able to return to the game after missing a few minutes of action.

The mishap begs the question: how could a player not bring a backup pair of shoes just in case of something like this?