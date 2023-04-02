 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 1, 2023

Miami G Nijel Pack has embarrassing equipment issue during Final Four

April 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Nijel Pack holds up shoes

Miami Hurricanes guard Nijel Pack had an embarrassing equipment issue during his team’s Final Four game against UConn at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday night.

Pack broke his shoe during the second half and had to leave the game. He was waiting on the Hurricanes’ bench for a replacement pair to be brought to him.

Embarrassingly, CBS’ Tracy Wolfson reported that Pack did not have a backup pair of shoes. That left Miami’s equipment manager scrambling to find the right size shoe for Pack.

At first, the manager apparently brought the wrong size shoes.

The equipment manager was busting his rear to try and rectify the situation.

In the end, Pack was able to return to the game after missing a few minutes of action.

The mishap begs the question: how could a player not bring a backup pair of shoes just in case of something like this?

Article Tags

NCAA Tournament 2023Nijel Pack
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus