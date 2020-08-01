New Mexico commit JB White killed in shooting

New Mexico basketball commit Fedonta “J.B.” White was killed in a shooting Saturday morning at the age of 18.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at roughly 3:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Geoff Grammer and Kyle Land of the Albuquerque Journal. SFSO’s Juan Rios told the newspaper that the case was “still very active” and no arrests had been made.

Rest In Peace, JB White. Originally part of the class of 2021, Fedonta “JB” White finished high school early and was ready to join the New Mexico Lobos this fall. pic.twitter.com/JTaFMhXYyc — The Lair New Mexico (@thelairnm) August 1, 2020

No further details were available as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information about the crime was encouraged to contact the sheriff’s department.

A consensus top 100 recruit for the class of 2021, White had reclassified and was set to begin playing for New Mexico in the fall. According to Rivals, he had also been pursued by Marquette, San Diego State, and Utah. He was the standout player for Santa Fe last season en route to the state’s 5A quarterfinals.