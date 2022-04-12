Report reveals how likely Juwan Howard is to leave Michigan

We now have a better idea of likely Juwan Howard is to answer the door if the NBA comes knocking.

Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reported this week on Howard’s future at Michigan amid recent rumors that he could be a candidate for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job. Turner indicated that it is unlikely that Howard leaves his post at Ann Arbor, saying that Howard wants to continue coaching his two sons, Jace and Jett, at Michigan.

The Lakers are looking for a new coach after firing Frank Vogel this week. Howard had been one of the names linked to the purple and gold with one interesting rumor even suggesting that he could be part of a package deal.

Howard, who led Michigan to a second straight Sweet Sixteen berth this past season, will have a nice family thing going next season. Jace, who has played sparingly for his father over the last two years, will be returning as a junior, and Jett, a top-50 prospect, will be joining him as a freshman at Michigan. That means that the Lakers will likely be better off pivoting to one of the other big-name candidates for their coaching job.

Photo: Dec 7, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard watches action in the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports