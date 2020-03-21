Seth Towns announces transfer to Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer.

Seth Towns announced on Saturday that he will be transferring from Harvard to Ohio State.

Towns will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Towns considered Ohio State and Michigan prior to selecting Harvard but is now coming home to Columbus. The 6-foot-7 forward was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2018 after averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He missed the last two seasons due to injuries.

Towns chose Ohio State over Duke.