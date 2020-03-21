pixel 1
header
Saturday, March 21, 2020

Seth Towns announces transfer to Ohio State

March 21, 2020
by Larry Brown

Ohio State logo

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer.

Seth Towns announced on Saturday that he will be transferring from Harvard to Ohio State.

Towns will be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer.

Towns considered Ohio State and Michigan prior to selecting Harvard but is now coming home to Columbus. The 6-foot-7 forward was the Ivy League Player of the Year in 2018 after averaging 16 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He missed the last two seasons due to injuries.

Towns chose Ohio State over Duke.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus