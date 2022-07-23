Spencer Rattler reacts to GG Jackson commitment news

Spencer Rattler has only been a South Carolina player since December, but he’s already taking pride in his new school.

Rattler on Saturday reacted to the huge news from the Gamecocks basketball team. 5-star recruit GG Jackson announced his commitment to South Carolina. Jackson is the highest-rated recruit ever to commit to the South Carolina basketball team.

Rattler indicated over Twitter that he spoke with Jackson prior to the decision.

we talked about it lil bro. Time to go up‼️🤙🏽 @_ggjackson — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) July 23, 2022

Jackson even shared a photo of the two athletes together inside what appeared to be a campus building.

Rattler was a 5-star recruit entering college as well, so he could probably relate to Jackson better than most people. Rattler originally committed to Oklahoma and began his college career with the Sooners. But he left Oklahoma after being replaced by Caleb Williams as the starter. Interestingly, Williams has since left Oklahoma s well and is now at USC.