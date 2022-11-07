Stanford lands commitment from son of NBA All-Star

The Stanford Cardinal landed a significant commitment from the son of an NBA icon on Monday.

Andrej Stojakovic, the son of three-time All-Star Peja Stojakovic, announced he was choosing Stanford ahead of Oregon, UCLA, and Texas. The small forward out of Carmichael Jesuit in California is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247 Sports, and was pursued by other top programs as well.

“I think Stanford is getting a player that can contribute right away and I will be ready to go from day one,” Stojakovic said after announcing his decision, via Travis Branham of 247 Sports. “Someone who is going to stay in the gym and play to my strengths but also work on his weaknesses and do whatever it takes to win. I am someone who wants to win and ultimately the main goal is to help turn the program around to where it should be.”

Staying in California probably isn’t a bad move for Stojakovic, whose dad is best remembered for his time with the Sacramento Kings. Peja Stojakovic was one of the best three-point shooters of his era. Andrej operates with a similar skill set, so he could be an excellent fit for the current era of basketball if he continues to develop.