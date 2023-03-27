Report: Texas makes decision on Rodney Terry

Texas was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Sunday with their disappointing loss to Miami, but interim head coach Rodney Terry has done enough to convince school officials that he is the right man for the job.

Terry will be offered the full-time head coach job at Texas, according to a report from Chip Brown of 247 Sports. An announcement could come as soon as Tuesday if Texas is able to work out a contract agreement with Terry.

“Rodney Terry stepped up and did an amazing, classy job leading this program and absolutely deserves this opportunity,” a high-level Texas source told Brown.

Texas finished the season 29-9 after their 88-81 loss to Miami in the Elite Eight. The Longhorns went 22-8 under Terry, who took over for Chris Beard after Beard was suspended and then fired amid a domestic violence scandal.

Terry, 55, was mentioned as a candidate for two other head coach jobs, but Texas does not want him leaving.