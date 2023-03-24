Uros Plavsic commits dirty play in loss to FAU

Uros Plavsic is known for being a dirty player and stayed true to his reputation during Tennessee’s loss to Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

FAU trailed Tennessee for most of the game but took the lead with just under 10 minutes to go and never looked back, winning the game 62-55.

With around 7:30 left, Plavsic threw an elbow at Vlad Goldin, causing him to hit the ground.

This is the type of play that hurts momentum, or gets an easy whistle. Uros Plavsic cannot think he’ll get away with this, especially at that point in game pic.twitter.com/nmmlUuwiez — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 24, 2023

The officials reviewed the play about 10 seconds later during a timeout and assessed Plavsic a technical foul. Goldin made 1-of-2 free throws and then FAU retained possession.

The foul by Plavsic is something people could have seen coming. The Vols senior was called for fouls committed against Duke:

Uros Plavsic hits Kyle Filipowski with a VICOUS elbow 😅 pic.twitter.com/Yce7Lyu9Ra — Steve Samra (@SamraSource) March 18, 2023

His reputation was well known to FAU coach Dusty May, who said they would need to study rugby rules to prepare for Tennessee.

FAU coach Dusty May with an incredible walk-off answer to his postgame presser Sunday when asked about the Sweet 16 matchup with Tennessee. "We're going to study Australian rugby rules and get ready for the Vols." pic.twitter.com/zkefUFWw4W — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) March 21, 2023

Goldin had said prior to the game that Tennessee could play dirty.

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin on Tennessee: "They can play dirty sometimes from what I have seen." pic.twitter.com/gL3w2DIPto — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) March 22, 2023

FAU knew what was coming and was well prepared. They also got the most important thing: the win.