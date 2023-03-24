 Skip to main content
Uros Plavsic commits dirty play in loss to FAU

March 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Uros Plavsic is known for being a dirty player and stayed true to his reputation during Tennessee’s loss to Florida Atlantic in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

FAU trailed Tennessee for most of the game but took the lead with just under 10 minutes to go and never looked back, winning the game 62-55.

With around 7:30 left, Plavsic threw an elbow at Vlad Goldin, causing him to hit the ground.

The officials reviewed the play about 10 seconds later during a timeout and assessed Plavsic a technical foul. Goldin made 1-of-2 free throws and then FAU retained possession.

The foul by Plavsic is something people could have seen coming. The Vols senior was called for fouls committed against Duke:

His reputation was well known to FAU coach Dusty May, who said they would need to study rugby rules to prepare for Tennessee.

Goldin had said prior to the game that Tennessee could play dirty.

FAU knew what was coming and was well prepared. They also got the most important thing: the win.

