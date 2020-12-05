Video: Marquette beats Wisconsin on incredible tip-in at buzzer

Marquette beat Wisconsin 67-65 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc. on Friday night on a fantastic tip-in at the buzzer.

The teams were neck-and-neck for most of the contest, including over the final three minutes, where the score differential was never greater than two. Wisconsin took a 65-64 lead on Marquette with 5.8 seconds left on a slick shot by D’Mitrik Trice. However, there was enough time for Marquette to have an offensive possession.

D.J. Carton drove with the ball and Trice was called for a blocking foul with 0.9 seconds left, putting Carton at the line. He made his first free throw but missed the second. Luckily Justin Lewis was there for an incredible tip-in.

Justin Lewis with the tip in buzzer beater! pic.twitter.com/s2Cellccf7 — Zach Milner (@ZachMilner13) December 5, 2020

What a great play by Lewis to win it!

Both teams are now 3-1 following the Golden Eagles’ win.