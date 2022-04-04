5-star prospect goes viral for insane 100 meter sprint

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked football players in the Class of 2023, and you don’t even need to watch his football tape to see why.

Harbor, a five-star recruit from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., recently took part in a 100 meter race at a track track and field event. He came in first with a blazing time of 10.32 seconds. He didn’t exactly blow away the field, but he stuck out among the other competitors — literally.

Harbor is 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds. His speed looks almost unnatural. Check it out:

Nyckoles Harbor, a 5 star defensive end recruit who is a high school junior, ran a 10.32 100M dash this weekend. He’s 6-5, 235 pounds and can FLY 😳 (🎥: @runnerspace) pic.twitter.com/rvsohlmZOB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 4, 2022

That combination of size and speed alone is enough to excite the top football programs in the country.

Harbor is listed as the 16th-ranked prospect in the country, according to 247Sports. He doesn’t have an official position, but he has pass-rusher written all over him. Programs that have shown interest include Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon.