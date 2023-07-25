Aaron Hernandez’s brother DJ arrested over school shooting concerns

DJ Hernandez, the older brother of late NFL star and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez, has been in trouble with the law numerous times in recent months, and the newest allegations against him are very troubling.

Hernandez was arrested on July 19 in his hometown of Bristol, Conn. According to Bristol Police Department documents that were obtained by TMZ, several people came forward earlier this month to report that DJ had been acting erratically and sending threatening text messages. One message from Hernandez allegedly read, “we’re taking lives if s*** isn’t paid up” and “it’s been years in planning just taking notes, names and locations.”

Police said they were told by a woman who claimed to be Hernandez’s ex that the 37-year-old used her car to drive to Brown University and the University of Connecticut — DJ’s alma mater — on July 7. Hernandez had a court date scheduled that day for a previous arrest. The woman told police that Hernandez “went into a number of classrooms and buildings” at the two campuses. Another person told police he or she believed Hernandez went to the two schools to plan shootings.

Police then discovered on July 19 that Hernandez had posted threatening messages on social media. One of the messages read as follows: “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies so pay up front.”

Officers went to a home Hernandez was at later that day. When they tried to get him to come out, the former UConn quarterback allegedly told police he was “on foot, armed and that if we approached him, he would kill us all.” Hernandez eventually came out of the residence with his hands outstretched and “began yelling shoot me” while ignoring commands from police.

Hernandez was then tasered and taken into custody. Police brought him to a nearby hospital for evaluation, where they say he continued to make threats. DJ allegedly threatened to kill “anyone who profited off of his brother Aaron” and mentioned ESPN.

After being released from the hospital, Hernandez was charged with threatening and breach of peace. He was held on $250,000 bond but has since been released and is due in court next week.

Hernandez was previously arrested in May after leading police on a car chase. Days later, he was taken into custody again for allegedly throwing a brick and a hand-written note at ESPN headquarters in Bristol.

DJ Hernandez played at UConn from 2005-2008, first as a quarterback and then a wide receiver. He later became an assistant coach at Iowa State, but things went downhill for him after Aaron was arrested and charged with multiple murders a decade ago.