Abella Danger spotted at Miami CFP game against Texas A&M

Some fans watching Saturday’s College Football Playoff game between the Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M Aggies were surprised by one of the fans in attendance.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted adult film actress Abella Danger in the stands during the game at Kyle Field in College Station, Tex. on Saturday. ESPN cameras just happened to focus on her early in the third quarter.

There was, in fact, a legitimate reason for Danger to be at the game. As of 2024, she was a full-time student at Miami, and was studying to become a practicing attorney. Ultimately, she was just following her school on the road in the CFP.

Danger and her fellow Miami fans witnessed a tight, low-scoring game, with the Hurricanes only breaking a 3-3 tie in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. They wound up escaping with a narrow road win, 10-3, with their defense having kept the Aggies out of the end zone for the entire game.

With the win, Miami advanced to face Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. on Dec. 31. It remains to be seen if Danger will be making the trip for that one, too.