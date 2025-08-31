Alabama star Ryan Williams hit with rough injury news

Star Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams suffered a serious blow to the head Saturday in his team’s Week 1 game against Florida State.

Williams hit the ground hard after getting tackled midway through the fourth quarter at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. With Alabama facing 2nd-and-10 at their own 42, quarterback Ty Simpson tried to connect with Williams for about a 20-yard gain.

The sophomore wideout couldn’t handle the pass cleanly. As he bobbled the ball, Williams got tackled hard by Florida State cornerback Ashlynd Barker. Williams’ head slammed violently on the ground.

Ryan Williams was helped off the field after suffering an apparent injury in the 4th quarter vs. FSU.



There was no targeting after review on the play.

Williams lay motionless on the field for several minutes as Alabama medical staff attended to him. He was later assisted out of the game. Referees determined after a review that there was no targeting on the play.

Ryan Williams is being helped to the locker room after his injury.



Medical staff was holding his right arm as he came off the field

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer confirmed after the game that Williams had suffered a concussion. He left the game with five catches for 30 yards.

With Williams considered Alabama’s most dangerous target, losing him for any amount of time would be a serious blow to the Crimson Tide’s national title hopes — particularly with a Week 1 loss already on the team’s ledger.

Last season, Williams led Alabama in receiving yards (865) and receiving touchdowns (8) as a 17-year-old freshman. He burst onto the scene in the Crimson Tide’s 2024 season opener against Western Kentucky. Williams recorded 139 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns on just two catches.

Williams followed that up with a historic performance against rival Georgia. He tallied six catches for 177 yards and a touchdown and made the game-winning play against the Bulldogs.