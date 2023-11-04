 Skip to main content
Everyone made the same Arch Manning joke during Texas’ first half

November 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Arch Manning in a Texas helmet

Sep 30, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns’ strong first half against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday led to plenty of jokes about the status of highly-touted freshman Arch Manning.

As expected, redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy got the nod at quarterback for the Longhorns in place of injured Quinn Ewers, and Murphy lit it up. He went 7/11 in the first quarter for 152 yards and a touchdown, which came on a perfect 37-yard pass.

Murphy’s excellent play sparked plenty of social media jokes about the future of Manning, a true freshman in his first season with the team. Most of the jokes centered around Murphy playing so well that Manning would never have a pathway to start, prompting tongue-in-cheek debate about potential transfer destinations.

It is worth noting that Murphy’s play in the second quarter tailed off a bit, but that didn’t stop the semi-serious speculation. The Longhorns still led 17-7 at halftime.

For 2023, the Longhorns are focused on preserving Manning’s redshirt status. That means Murphy will keep getting reps as long as Ewers is injured, giving him a chance to make Manning’s life complicated going forward.

Arch ManningMaalik MurphyTexas Longhorns Football
