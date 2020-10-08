Wife of Bobby Bowden shares positive health update about coach

The wife of Bobby Bowden shared a positive update on Wednesday about the health status of her husband.

Ann Bowden told Jim Henry, the sports editor for The Tallahassee Democrat, that Bobby is doing fine and all is good.

Ann also said she and the family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers. — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) October 7, 2020

The legendary former Florida State head football coach tested positive for COVID-19 after spending time in the hospital for a leg infection. The 90-year-old was taken to the hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

Bowden coached Florida State from 1976-2009. He won two national championships and 12 ACC titles with the Seminoles. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Bobby and Ann have been married since 1949.