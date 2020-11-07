Boise State QB Jack Sears knocked out of BYU game with head injury

Boise State already had a tough enough assignment in trying to stop Zach Wilson and the undefeated BYU Cougars. Their task got much more difficult after Jack Sears got hurt.

Boise State first-string quarterback Hank Bachmeier had three touchdown passes in the team’s opener but hasn’t played since then due to an undisclosed issue. Sears, a transfer from USC, played well in the team’s win over Air Force and was set for his second straight start. But Sears got hit in the head on a quarterback sneak in the first quarter of the game and did not return.

After Sears exited the game, third-stringer Cade Finnegan came in. Fourth-string quarterback Andy Peters even saw some action in the third quarter after the Broncos were down 31-3.

Both teams entered the game undefeated, but BYU was the favorite and lived up to that status. And now Boise State will continue to deal with issues at the quarterback position.