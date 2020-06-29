pixel 1
Monday, June 29, 2020

CB Devonta Smith commits to Alabama days after dropping Ohio State

June 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Devonta Smith backed out of his commitment to Ohio State and is going with another top program instead.

On Thursday, Smith, rated a four-star recruit by 247 Sports, announced he was no longer committed to the Buckeyes.

Days later, he announced he was committed to Alabama instead.

The cornerback received numerous scholarship offers, including ones from Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma and Oregon. Smith is a member of the class of 2021 and attends La Salle High School in Cincinnati.

