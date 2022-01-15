Chip Kelly to remain at UCLA after agreeing to new contract

Chip Kelly has ended the uncertainty surrounding his UCLA future by agreeing to a new contract.

Kelly has agreed to a new four-year deal with the Bruins, the school confirmed Friday afternoon. Terms of the deal were not immediately available, but reports indicated that the deal had been in the works for several weeks.

Speculation had increased recently about Kelly’s future with the Bruins. The coach was entering the final season of his current contract, and his buyout was set to drop to $0 on Sunday, meaning the Bruins could have fired him for free. That led to some speculation that UCLA might be slow-walking an extension with the intention of forcing Kelly out.

Kelly is coming off an 8-4 season, his best with the Bruins after three underwhelming campaigns. With key offensive players set to return, further progress will be expected in 2022.

Photo: Jul 24, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly during Pac-12 football media day at Hollywood & Highland. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports