Cincinnati’s Coby Bryant had great tribute to Kobe Bryant for CFB Playoff

December 31, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Coby Bryant speaks with reporters

Coby Bryant wore No. 7 during a season in which he was named the best player in the nation at his position, but the Cincinnati cornerback decided to change jersey numbers for the biggest game of his college career. He had a great reason for it.

Bryant changed to No. 8 for Cincinnati’s College Football Playoff game against Alabama on Friday. He did so to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant spoke about the decision to change numbers earlier this week. He said it felt appropriate since he was named after Kobe and tries to live by the “Mamba Mentality.”

“I was named after him for a reason,” Bryant said. “The Mamba Mentality is what I carry on to this day.”

Bryant won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best cornerback in the country this year. If you remember, he also paid tribute to Kobe last year with his celebration during a bowl game.

