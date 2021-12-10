Clemson loses 5-star defensive recruit after key staff changes

The Clemson Tigers are losing committed recruits in light of a key change to their staff.

Five-star cornerback Daylen Everette announced Friday that he has reopened his recruitment and decommitted from Clemson. Everette said in a statement to Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he felt it was in his “best interest” to decommit from Clemson and explore his options.

Everette became the third highly-rated recruit to decommit from Clemson in the last week. Four-star defensive lineman Jihaad Campbell and safety Keon Sabb also decommitted. Campbell, Sabb, and Everette all play at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fl.

These decisions are not coming from nowhere. They are likely triggered by Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables leaving the school to become head coach at Oklahoma. Venables was regarded as a key recruiter on Dabo Swinney’s staff, and has a history of helping to produce NFL players. His departure is going to impact Clemson on several levels.

Clemson will lose more than their defensive coordinator this offseason, too. Whether that leads to more recruiting losses remains to be seen.