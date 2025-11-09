Colorado QB brutally gets tackled by his hair during loss to West Virginia

Julian Lewis experienced his Ricky Williams moment during Saturday’s game.

The Colorado quarterback Lewis had a very unfortunate incident in the middle of his team’s matchup against West Virginia. In the fourth quarter at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va., Lewis had the pocket collapse and ended up getting sacked.

But the way that West Virginia’s MarShon Oxley brought Lewis down was particularly brutal. Oxley reached back after overrunning Lewis and took the quarterback down by his hair. Here is the video.

Horrible. #45 Marshon Oxley Pulls Down Juju by the Hair pic.twitter.com/5nZ5et2iE0 — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) November 8, 2025

Another clip showed that Oxley had actually ripped out a chunk of Lewis’ hair on the tackle. The disembodied chunk ended up splayed out on the turf like some kind of twisted sacrifice to the football gods.

Yes, that is a chunk of Colorado QB Julian Lewis’ hair on the field after a hair pulling tackle by West Virginia #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/Ty3qga9qdV — Ky (@ihavemadflavor) November 8, 2025

The tackle by Oxley was entirely legal, of course, as the hair is part of Lewis’ body and thus completely fair game for a tackle. As long as there is no horse-collar, that kind of tackle is totally allowable by the rulebook.

But that obviously did not make Lewis feel any better there, especially since Colorado went on to lose to West Virginia by a final score of 29-22. The Buffaloes are now 3-7 on the year (including a wretched 1-6 in Big 12 play), and they continue to get the meme treatment for their shoddy performances.